Commanders' Dan Quinn Shares Appreciation for Kliff Kingsbury

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have a special bond.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury reacts after beating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have excelled on offense this season thanks to a scheme doctored by head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Quinn told reporters how appreciative he was of Kingsbury and the work he has put in so far this season.

“I've found out the competitor that he is and the detail that he wants to get to with the group," Quinn said of Kingsbury. "And we've got, we think a lot more under the hood, about where we can develop and how far we can take it. And Kliff's a really big part of that. He's got incredibly high standards for the group. He's got a very creative mind. So, to think that all of our playbook has been seen, you would be mistaken. So, that part of play, ‘Sometimes that one's not game ready yet, that's not game ready.’ And so how do those balance with one another. But I know I certainly appreciate him a lot and he's also got some big picture perspective that he's able to share with me, that he and [Running Backs Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Anthony [Lynn], [Linebackers Coach] Ken [Norton Jr.] from a different chair and a different lens. And so, I really appreciate that.”

With Kingsbury at the helm, the Commanders have built one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL, and they've done it all with a rookie quarterback.

The work Kingsbury has put in could help him get interviews for head coaching gigs both in college and the pros this offseason should he want to take them.

However, it's clear that Kingsbury, Quinn and the Commanders have a lot to look forward to in the nation's capital for a long time.

JEREMY BRENER

