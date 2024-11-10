Washington Commanders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Washington Commanders (7-2) will look to keep things rolling as they head home to Northwest Stadium in Maryland to take on a tough Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) who are beginning to find their identity. The game is set to kick off this afternoon with the Commanders looking to keep pace ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East while the Steelers look to maintain their lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.
One of these teams will have to crack at some point and the matchup should be one of the better ones in today's slate of NFL action. Here is all the information you need for today's game between the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Commanders vs. Steelers Kickoff Time
Northwest Stadium
Landover, Maryland
Sunday, November 10th, 1:00 PM EST
TV Channel
CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst), and Ian Washburn (sideline reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Commanders vs. Steelers Preview
The Washington Commanders are one of the best teams in the NFL. Surprising, yes, but not for the reasons one might think. Not many expected the Commanders to be this good, this early under the leadership of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, but they have done just that reaching a 7-2 record and in control of the NFC East.
Meanwhile, the Steelers had a good quarterback problem, staying afloat through the early portion of the season with Justin Fields before Russell Wilson took over for them. Wilson has played admirably after being shunned out of Seattle, finding stud wide receiver George Pickens along the way. The Steelers' offense hasn't been all that great but they are headed by running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and just traded for former Jets wide receiver Mike Williams.
The challenge for the Commanders in this one will be stopping the passing game in the secondary. While they have struggled, the Commanders traded for former Saints' cornerback Marshon Lattimore. However, it is doubtful he will suit up in this one as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. The rest of the defense will look to step up in the big moments and when needed most.
On the offensive side of the ball, Jayden Daniels has been a masterclass, winning seven, yes seven, Rookie of the Week honors, and will be looking to tie Justin Herbert for the most such honors in NFL history. The Commanders' offense has been high-flying but it could take a step back today with running back Brian Robinson Jr. already being ruled out and having to face one of the best defenses in the NFL.
The Washington Commanders currently are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to DraftKings.
Prediction For Washington Commanders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Commanders have been one of the most surprising teams in the league this season. Yes, the team is good, but I don't think anyone had them reaching the levels we have seen this season so quickly. Now Washington will have another tough test as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers who are finding their stride on offense with Russell Wilson under center. This game should be telling on how legit the Commanders are. However, with this one being at home I can see them doing just enough against a stout defense to pull out the victory.
Commanders 24, Steelers 21
Full Staff Score Predictions
