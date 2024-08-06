Washington Commanders Notebook: Jayden Daniels is QB1 as Team Preps for New York Jets
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders wrapped up their final practice before heading to New Jersey for a joint session and preseason game against the New York Jets.
Before practice got started, however, the biggest headline of the day was revealed when head coach Dan Quinn confirmed quarterback Jayden Daniels is the starter on the Commanders' first unofficial depth chart and will start against the Jets on Saturday.
So Washington has a new starting quarterback, unofficially, but officially the excitement is very real.
DEPTH CHART
Along with Daniels being named the starting quarterback for at least this coming weekend the rest of the depth chart was revealed, and there were a few surprises.
One surprise came in the formatting of the depth chart where two starting running backs are listed instead of just one. Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler each fill one of those spots while Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. fill the two backup roles.
On the defensive side of things one surprise is cornerback Emmanuel Forbes being listed as a second-team defender despite getting first-team reps all of training camp, including on Tuesday.
EYE ON THE TIGER: DAY 10
On Day 10 Daniels completed seven of his 11 pass attemps for a completion percentage of 64 percent in what was a relatively short practice as the team prepares for a high-intensity session against the New York Jets.
Daniels continued to look accurate and decisive and negotiated the pocket and pass rush with visible ease - though we know it's not as easy as it can look at times.
The rookie's poise in the pocket has been impressive and getting the chance to see it against a different defense than the one in Washington will be a big test in whether or not Daniels' poise is a result of true ability or comfort with the defense he's facing.
PLAY OF THE DAY
Brycen Tremayne is a receiver name that's been brought up often this training camp and he continued his strong performance on Tuesday by making another acrobatic grab where he not only brought the ball in but sacrificed his body to do so.
The pass from Daniels sailed over cornerback Michael Davis and Tremayne was able to go up and snag the ball at it's highest point.
While he did come down shaken up Tremayne was able to get back on the field and even came up with a really nice catch and run later, connecting with quarterback Marcus Mariota.
