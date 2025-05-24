NFL analyst names Commanders star among most underrated players
The Washington Commanders may have found one of the NFL’s most valuable veteran contributors in tight end Zach Ertz.
After signing with the team ahead of the 2024 season, Ertz proved he still had plenty left in the tank with a strong season, helping quarterback Jayden Daniels reach new heights.
This was enough to earn recognition from ESPN’s Aaron Schatz as the most underrated player on the Commanders' roster.
The Commanders signed Ertz following a down year with the Arizona Cardinals, and the veteran responded with a bounce-back campaign that made him a key part of the offense.
"It looked like Ertz's career might be over after he played only seven games for the Cardinals in 2023 at age 33," Schatz wrote. "But he had a big comeback season with the Commanders in 2024. Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, emerging as one of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' go-to receivers."
Washington also benefited from Ertz’s all-around skill set, including his blocking and efficiency metrics, which ranked among the league’s best.
"Ertz also ranked 10th among tight ends in my DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) metric," Schatz wrote. "He had an 85.7% run block win rate, one of the best figures among starting tight ends, too. The Commanders re-signed Ertz to a one-year, $6.25 million contract for 2025. They didn't add any other tight ends in free agency or the draft, signaling that they're keeping him in the starting role."
Ertz’s presence has given the Commanders a trusted weapon as they continue to develop their offense around Jayden Daniels for his second season.
