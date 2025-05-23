Commanders pass rusher signing with Cowboys will have big impact
The Washington Commanders have made a lot of strong additions to the team, but one subtraction could affect the team greatly down the line.
The Commanders saw pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. sign back with the Dallas Cowboys after one year in the nation's capital.
Fowler had arguably one of his best seasons with the Commanders last year, which is why NFL.com writer Nick Shook believes his absence will have a big impact on Washington's defense this season.
Fowler's absence will be felt
"Fowler was a tremendous value last season, racking up a team-high 10.5 sacks for Dan Quinn’s defense while playing on a one-year deal for less than $5 million," Shook wrote.
"Fowler was due for a raise and received one from the Cowboys this offseason, while Washington is hoping Dorance Armstrong can step up in his second year with the team after signing a three-year, $33 million deal last offseason. If Armstrong can produce like Fowler did, the change won’t matter much, but Armstrong has never cracked double-digit sacks in his seven-year career."
The Commanders are hoping Armstrong is able to fill in the void, but the team didn't go out and find a comparable replacement in free agency.
The team still has time to add a free agent pass rusher, like Von Miller, but replacing 10.5 sacks at this point in the offseason will be a major challenge, even if it is with someone decorated.
The Commanders will have to replace Fowler's production by committee in hopes that it won't affect the team too much.
