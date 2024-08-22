Commanders Hoping Kicker No. 4 is the Answer in Trade with Cleveland Browns
Entering the season the Washington Commanders had been preaching competition and appeared to have it at every spot but three - the specialists.
Punter Tress Way is a Commanders institution while long snapper Tyler Ott and kicker Brandon McManus simply had no competition on the roster paving the way for both to be the team's specialists for the season.
When McManus was accused and sued for actions taken while he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and of which Washington had no knowledge of when signing him, he was released. From there the Commanders' kicking game has been in a downward spiral ever since.
On Thursday morning, however, the team is trying again to get it right and hoping that the fourth time is the charm.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Swap Linebackers and Safeties in Latest Roster Moves
"The Browns are trading K Cade York to the Commanders for a conditional seventh-rounder," reported Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "So an early deal as trade market heats up with cutdown looming."
York was originally drafted by the Browns in 2022 in the fourth round, but was waived in 2023 after making just 75 percent of his field goal tries in his rookie year. He spent time on the Titans and Giants rosters last year but didn’t try any regular season kicks, and then signed back with the Browns this offseason.
This preseason York has made all four of his kicks - two XPs and two FGs, with a long of 55.
The conditional draft pick is likely contingent upon York being on the active roster in Tampa for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and with cutdown day coming, that's no guarantee.
There are still several kickers who will become available when their teams trim the rosters down, and Washington could opt to bring one in and hold an abbreviated competition in an effort to find the final best man for the job.
While that signing has not yet been confirmed by the team, the Commanders did announce they've released kicker Riley Patterson who was their third try at finding the right guy, and is signing safety Sheldrick Redwine who appeared in one game for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels Reacts to Being Named Washington Commanders Starting Quarterback
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders HC Dan Quinn Praises LB Bobby Wagner: 'Remarkable Competitor'
• 'He Will Slide': Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Protecting Body Crucial to Success
• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Thoughts on 'Earning' Starting Job
• Former Washington Tight End Tells All About Life and Football in New Memoir