NFL penalizes Commanders LB following hit on Lions' Jared Goff
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu is getting ready for the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but while he is preparing for the biggest matchup of the year, the NFL is taking a pinch out of his pocketbook.
"The NFL fined Commanders LB Frankie Luvu $16,883 for roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck) — his block on Lions QB Jared Goff that aided a pick-six return," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.
"No flag was thrown on what ended up being a pivotal play in Washington’s upset win."
Luvu, 28, has had a huge impact on the Commanders since arriving this offseason. He has recorded 99 tackles and a career-high eight sacks this season for Washington as the team has transformed itself from one of the worst in the league to one of the best.
Luvu's heroics on defense this season are a big reason why the Commanders are just one win away from their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.
If the Commanders can beat the Eagles tomorrow, Luvu might not feel as bad with the fine from the league.
