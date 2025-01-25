Commander Country

NFL penalizes Commanders LB following hit on Lions' Jared Goff

The Washington Commanders have been given a slap on the wrist after hitting Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Jeremy Brener

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) looks for yards against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) in the first quarter against in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) looks for yards against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) in the first quarter against in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu is getting ready for the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but while he is preparing for the biggest matchup of the year, the NFL is taking a pinch out of his pocketbook.

"The NFL fined Commanders LB Frankie Luvu $16,883 for roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck) — his block on Lions QB Jared Goff that aided a pick-six return," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.

"No flag was thrown on what ended up being a pivotal play in Washington’s upset win."

Luvu, 28, has had a huge impact on the Commanders since arriving this offseason. He has recorded 99 tackles and a career-high eight sacks this season for Washington as the team has transformed itself from one of the worst in the league to one of the best.

Luvu's heroics on defense this season are a big reason why the Commanders are just one win away from their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

If the Commanders can beat the Eagles tomorrow, Luvu might not feel as bad with the fine from the league.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Consistency Turned Hype Into Reality for Safety Jeremy Reaves

• Commanders lose key starter ahead of NFC Championship against Eagles

• Eagles' Jalen Hurts Status Revealed Ahead of Commanders Game

• Jets hire new GM; Commanders keep Lance Newmark

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News