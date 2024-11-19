NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Commanders After Eagles Loss?
The Washington Commanders are suffering their first losing streak of the season after falling 26-18 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.
The loss is the second straight for Washington, who now sits 1.5 games behind the Eagles for first place in the NFC East.
The defeat also put the Commanders at No. 11 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings, one spot lower than the previous week.
"One thing that has been fairly remarkable about the Commanders’ run thus far is how remarkably well-timed the offense is. If you look at Daniels’s time-to-throw splits, only the second Giants game is a major outlier, and even in games where he appears to struggle (and struggle is a very relative word compared to the rest of the NFL and considering the fact that he’s wearing a kevlar vest right now to shield a rib injury), he’s still only about 0.10 second per throw off from Tom Brady-like numbers. That’s cool," Orr writes.
The teams that ranked ahead of the Commanders were the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, division rival Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 12 as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at home. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
