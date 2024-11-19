Commander Country

NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Commanders After Eagles Loss?

The Washington Commanders have lost two straight. Where are they in the latest power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) meet on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are suffering their first losing streak of the season after falling 26-18 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

The loss is the second straight for Washington, who now sits 1.5 games behind the Eagles for first place in the NFC East.

The defeat also put the Commanders at No. 11 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings, one spot lower than the previous week.

"One thing that has been fairly remarkable about the Commanders’ run thus far is how remarkably well-timed the offense is. If you look at Daniels’s time-to-throw splits, only the second Giants game is a major outlier, and even in games where he appears to struggle (and struggle is a very relative word compared to the rest of the NFL and considering the fact that he’s wearing a kevlar vest right now to shield a rib injury), he’s still only about 0.10 second per throw off from Tom Brady-like numbers. That’s cool," Orr writes.

The teams that ranked ahead of the Commanders were the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, division rival Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 12 as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at home. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

