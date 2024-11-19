Dan Quinn Spotlights Growth Through Commanders Struggles
The Washington Commanders might be stuck in a two-game losing streak, but head coach Dan Quinn isn't letting the team lose focus on the bigger picture.
As the team navigates these challenging times, Quinn believes the hard times are a part of the journey and that the Commanders should keep focused on growth, connection, and what's ahead, even as the team weathers the storm.
"Well, it is going to come, the adversity part," Quinn acknowledged. Every team hits rough patches, but for him, it's about seeing the silver lining. "And there's some things that have sped up our development as a team. That's this connection that the guys have spoken about." That bond between players keeps this Washington team together, even when the wins aren't coming as every Sunday.
Quinn isn't sugarcoating things, though. The Commanders have struggled to close out tight games, and he knows that's where the growth has to happen. "There's also one thing you can't speed up, and that's the hard lessons," he explained.
"Learning how to win close games and late ones and ugly wins and playing left-handed and all these lessons that come from that."
For Quinn, those experiences shape the team into something bigger than their current record.
"What I do love about our team is that we're never out of it," Quinn said. "And maybe after the first game of the season, that would've been something, but since that space, we haven't won them all. But to know that these guys are down for the fight and they're a resilient group into those spaces."
That fight is why Quinn remains optimistic about where the Commanders are headed. The process takes time and effort, but Quinn believes it's worth it. "You do have to go through these hard moments to understand how do you, how do we win this game? How do we get to this moment and how do we finish it off?"
"This is becoming a battle-tested team that's gone through some of the elements and the things that you need to go through," he said. "I love where we're headed and what we stand for as a group. Really tough-minded, resilient guys that love playing. So, it's a fun team for me to coach, but you do have to go through that stuff."
Quinn's faith in his players has remained strong. He knows the journey is just as important as the destination. The Commanders might not be there yet, but they're building something real.
