NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Commanders on Christmas?
The Washington Commanders have been one of the league's biggest surprises this season with 10 wins after winning just four a year ago.
Their performances this season have ranked towards the top of the league and have earned themselves a high spot in the NFL power rankings from Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr.
After beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, the Commanders slot in at No. 9 on Orr's ranking.
The teams that ranked ahead of the Commanders were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, the aforementioned Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.
If the Commanders want to pierce into the top quarter of the league, winning their last two games should help. However, with the Commanders unlikely to finish higher than the No. 7 seed in the NFC, it's unlikely that they will grow much further beyond this spot in the rankings.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 17 as they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Northwest Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Star Jayden Daniels Nominated For Awards After Win Over Eagles
• Commanders Stun Eagles with Practice-Perfect Game-Winner
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels 'Became A Heavy Hitter' In Comeback Win Over Eagles
• Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Eagles in Week 16