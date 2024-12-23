Commanders Get 'Bad Taste' Out of Their Mouth in Eagles Win
The Washington Commanders are eating like kings after a 36-33 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.
The win snapped a 10-game winning streak from the Eagles and evened the season series between the two teams after the Commanders lost in Philadelphia in Week 11.
Getting the win after that performance last month added to the satisfaction of the victory.
“It feels good, man," Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu said postgame. "You know, I talk about that game, you know, I had a bad taste, man, you know, leaving that game. So, you know, we should’ve won that game. We won it now. You know, all the guys, man, we’ve been holding that onto this game and you know, y’all seen it today, so you know, it’s not unnoticed, man. You know, the guys put in the work and you know preparation, to be ready for these moments.”
Now that the Commanders have gotten this monkey off of their back, they can move forward and focus on qualifying for the playoffs and making noise while they are there.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.
