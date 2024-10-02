NFL Trade Rumors: Raiders' Davante Adams to Commanders?
The Washington Commanders are emerging as a potential surprise contender after winning three straight games in the first month of the season.
With the Commanders on a winning streak, they could be angling themselves to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline, which is just over a month away.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been floating in trade rumors over the past week, and the Commanders could make sense as a potential destination.
The Commanders' interest in a wide receiver has been apparent since the offseason. The team showed interest in trading for Brandon Aiyuk before he signed a long-term deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
After trading Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders have been thin at the position with Terry McLaurin leading the way.
Adding Adams would give rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels another reliable weapon in the offense as the Commanders look to grow on that side of the ball.
Adams sat out last week due to injury, but the former All-Pro has 18 grabs for 209 yards and a touchdown so far this season.
If a trade were to be made during the regular season, it would have to come before the Nov. 5 deadline.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Dominates in Win Against Arizona
• Former Commanders Pass Rusher Signs With Division Rival
• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels First Rookie Nominated for League Honor