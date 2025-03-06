3 quarterbacks in the 1st Round let new Jayden Daniels weapon fall to Commanders
Picking 29th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, every player selected that the Washington Commanders wouldn't likely take themselves helps push players they would down the board a bit.
As much as we don't wish ill on the young men about to see their NFL dreams come true, it is equally important each of them lands in the right place. If it takes a small slide for one prospect to land with the Commanders as that right fit, then so be it, we'll all be better off for it in the long run.
So, as Charles Davis projects three quarterbacks to come off the board at the top of his first mock NFL Draft this year, that means three fewer teams picking ahead of Washington who might take a player general manager Adam Peters covets.
Because of that, Texas receiver Matthew Golden is still available at No. 29 in Davis' projection, and goes to a team that has every indication of knowing how to maximize his athletic traits.
"The Commanders' receiver room could be undergoing an enticing makeover, with the trade for Deebo Samuel being the first move. Golden would be a tremendous addition, fitting well alongside Samuel and WR1 Terry McLaurin," Davis writes in his mock draft on NFL.com.
Golden had an impressive career with the Longhorns in college and then furhter wowed evaluators at the NFL Scouting Combine running a 4.29 40-yard dash.
The 5'11 receiver has been known to make clutch plays for his quarterbacks in key moments and flashes good footwork to go with his other impressive traits.
Some other prospects that were available in Davis' mock were Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., and Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
