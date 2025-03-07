Commanders were only option for free agent LB Bobby Wagner
When Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner signed his new contract, it was only a matter of time before he put pen to paper.
For Wagner, it was a no-brainer to return to the Commanders.
Wagner made easy decision
"I mean, I don't think I considered any other place because there wasn't time," Wagner said.
"If we weren't able to get something towards free agency, I would have had to consider it, but this is where I wanted to be, this is who i wanted to play for and so I didn't really think about anything else until it got to that time. We're fortunate I just didn't have to do that."
Wagner has some unfinished business in the nation's capital as he hopes to bring the Commanders back to the NFC Championship game in hopes of winning this year and moving onto the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1992.
