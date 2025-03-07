Commander Country

Commanders were only option for free agent LB Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner didn't have much thought to sign anywhere other than the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) drops a pass against Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) drops a pass against Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner signed his new contract, it was only a matter of time before he put pen to paper.

For Wagner, it was a no-brainer to return to the Commanders.

READ MORE: Commanders trade target Myles Garrett's situation with Browns gets more dramatic

Bobby Wagne
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wagner made easy decision

"I mean, I don't think I considered any other place because there wasn't time," Wagner said.

"If we weren't able to get something towards free agency, I would have had to consider it, but this is where I wanted to be, this is who i wanted to play for and so I didn't really think about anything else until it got to that time. We're fortunate I just didn't have to do that."

Wagner has some unfinished business in the nation's capital as he hopes to bring the Commanders back to the NFC Championship game in hopes of winning this year and moving onto the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1992.

READ MORE: Bengals' EDGE Trey Hendrickson available for trade; Commanders should be interested

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel; What does that mean for Dyami Brown?

• 3 quarterbacks in the 1st Round let new Jayden Daniels weapon fall to Commanders

 As the Commanders' rival Dallas Cowboys clear cap space, don't expect big moves

• Commanders could draft Combine breakout star

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News