Commanders could draft Combine breakout star

The Washington Commanders would be excited to take one of the NFL Combine's top players.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have holes all over their defense with several starters facing free agency.

This could prompt the Commanders to take a Day 1 plug-and-play defensive starter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In Sports Illustrated writer Bryan Fischer's latest mock draft, the Commanders are pegged to take South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori with the No. 29 overall pick.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams breaks a tackle by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwor
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) breaks a tackle by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Emmanwori to the Commanders?

"Adam Peters may have to consider trading up in the first round in order to ensure he lands Emmanwori after the latter was one of the biggest head-turners at the combine. He’s basically an upgraded version of Jeremy Chinn and has the swagger to become a key player in Dan Quinn’s defense," Fischer writes.

Emmanwori was one of the breakout stars at the NFL Scouting Combine, so the Commanders may not get a chance to choose him, but if he is there at No. 29, Washington will certainly have to at least consider him for the pick.

Published
Jeremy Brener
