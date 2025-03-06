Commanders could draft Combine breakout star
The Washington Commanders have holes all over their defense with several starters facing free agency.
This could prompt the Commanders to take a Day 1 plug-and-play defensive starter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In Sports Illustrated writer Bryan Fischer's latest mock draft, the Commanders are pegged to take South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori with the No. 29 overall pick.
READ MORE: 3 quarterbacks in the 1st Round let new Jayden Daniels weapon fall to Commanders
Emmanwori to the Commanders?
"Adam Peters may have to consider trading up in the first round in order to ensure he lands Emmanwori after the latter was one of the biggest head-turners at the combine. He’s basically an upgraded version of Jeremy Chinn and has the swagger to become a key player in Dan Quinn’s defense," Fischer writes.
Emmanwori was one of the breakout stars at the NFL Scouting Combine, so the Commanders may not get a chance to choose him, but if he is there at No. 29, Washington will certainly have to at least consider him for the pick.
READ MORE: Commanders projected to turn rival EDGE into friend in free agency projection
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels earns unique praise after rookie season
• Analyst pegs Jaguars' receiver Christian Kirk as 'primary slot' for Commanders
• Did Dan Quinn give a hint during NFL Combine about Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel?
• How Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel is tied to acquiring Marshon Lattimore