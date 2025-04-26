Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Trey Amos
The Washington Commanders selected Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos with the No. 61 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Commanders needed depth at cornerback at got that with selecting Amos. Last season, he had three interceptions, 13 pass deflections, and one forced fumble, according to PFF. He was named a first-team All-SEC performer in 2024.
The Commanders got the defensive player everyone wanted when they picked Amos, and pundits and fans on social media were loving the selection. Here is how social media reacted to Washington and their first selection on defense in the draft.
'Steal'
The word floating around with experts and fans was "steal." People love Amos playmaking abilities, something that should shine under head coach Dan Quinn.
Some fans are excited for the opportunity for a much improved secondary from last year. The Commanders secondary was ranked 30th out of 32 team sin the league for the 2024 season, according to PFF. Fans are excited to see Amos among this new group including cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
According to NFL Network's Lance Zierlein, "Amos can disrupt the release and plays with good short-area movement in man coverage. "He can get a little lost at the top of the route and needs occasional safety nets over the top". "He has twitchy feet to close and sees the action clearly from zone but can be hampered by indecisiveness, despite favorable instincts. Amos uses physicality and length to shrink the 50/50 odds in his favor. He can play in multiple coverage but is most consistent in zone."
Washington fans are excited about what Amos will be able to do once he arrives in the building.
