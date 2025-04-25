Commanders protect Jayden Daniels with first pick in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are making their first pick for the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 29 overall.
With the pick, the Commanders selected Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
READ MORE: Commanders rival Giants trade with Texans, take QB Jaxson Dart
Conerly to the Commanders
"Two-year starter whose in-season improvement and performance against Penn State’s Abdul Carter make it easier to project his future. Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength. He strains at the point of attack but needs to get his hips and hands synced to improve as a finisher. He moves easily in space and gets to his angles to help spring the run," NFL.com scout Lance Zierlein wrote.
"Conerly sets with smooth slides and ready hands but gets caught over-setting. He has anchor troubles against power that might be challenging to correct. He sees twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard."
The Commanders will be back on the clock with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round.
READ MORE: Commanders exploring trade for Dolphins $118 million defensive star
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
• Commanders rival Giants select top pass rusher in NFL Draft