Commanders Martin Mayhew Retires After 26 Years
In a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine, Washington Commanders General Manager Adam Peters confirmed a major front office development: Martin Mayhew has decided to retire after an extensive 26-year career as an NFL executive.
Mayhew, 59, had served as the Commanders General Manager before transitioning into a senior personnel advisory role last season. His retirement marks the end of a career that spanned nearly three decades across multiple organizations, leaving a lasting impact on team-building and roster management.
Mayhew’s journey in the NFL began on the field, as he played nine seasons as a defensive back, including four with Washington from 1988-1996.
After hanging up his cleats, he transitioned to the front office, starting as an intern under then-GM Charley Casserley in 1999. His front office path saw him hold key personnel roles with the Detroit Lions, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington.
Mayhew was hired as the Washington General Manager in 2021 alongside Marty Hurney as part of Ron Rivera’s hand-picked front office structure. He played a pivotal role in shaping the Commanders' roster during his three years in the position. In 2024, with new leadership taking shape, Mayhew stepped aside for Adam Peters but remained with the franchise in an advisory capacity. At the Combine, Peters spoke highly of Mayhew’s contributions, highlighting the former GM’s role in a successful 2024 draft class and free agency.
"Martin has decided to retire, and I can’t say enough great things about him. He spent 26 years in the NFL, and I first met him when I was at UCLA writing letters to front offices in the NFL – the one person who got back to me was Martin, when he was with the Lions," Peters said. "When I got here, he was one of the first people I really wanted to keep and work with. I was lucky enough that he wanted to stay, and we couldn't have done what we did last year without him."
Peters further praised Mayhew’s impact, emphasizing his role in free agency and the draft process.
"He was instrumental in everything we did in terms of the draft and free agency. He made a lot of big deals in free agency. He's a great friend, great confidant, and a great person. I want to thank him for all he's given to this franchise and this league. He will be missed. He's a true Commander."
Mayhew’s departure marks the end of an era, but his influence on the Commanders and the NFL as a whole will not be forgotten. His ability to scout talent, negotiate key deals, and mentor younger executives has left an imprint on multiple franchises. As he steps away from the game, his legacy as a respected football mind and leader remains intact.
