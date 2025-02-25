New mock NFL Draft has Commanders paying bounty for Browns' DE Myles Garrett
INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL Scouting Combine is where the offseason really gets going if you talk to most league insiders. As teams like the Washington Commanders come together to get some more information on important draft prospects, they also begin turning the wheels that will eventually form the shape of the league in 2025.
One of the biggest pieces that could be moving this offseason is Cleveland Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett. From the moment he announced he was requesting a trade, the Commanders have been a spot many have projected for him to land in.
With the price tag seemingly set at two first-round picks, and maybe more, the question has been whether or not Washington general manager Adam Peters would even enter into such a bidding war. According to the latest mock draft by Pro Football Focus, not only might he get into it, he might just win the thing.
"Trade terms: Browns receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 29), 2025 third-round pick (No. 79), 2026 first-round pick; Commanders receive EDGE Myles Garrett, 2025 third-round pick (No. 95)," PFF projected in the mock.
It is a tad more than two first-rounders as the Commanders also throw in a 2025 third-round pick in exchange for the Browns' later pick in the same round.
Pick swaps are not unusual in these cases, and while some Washington fans won't appreciate the bounty being payed, they'll dislike it even more when they see one of the more popular targets on the outside gets drafted by Cleveland on top of it.
"In this hypothetical scenario, the Browns receive two first-round picks for Myles Garrett along with a favorable pick swap in this year’s third round. Given that they already selected Abdul Carter, they target an offensive weapon in (receiver Matthew) Golden, an excellent route runner who had a late breakout this season for Texas," PFF projects.
So, the Commanders get Garrett and still have two picks in the first 100 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Browns get a second first-round pick, an earlier pick on Day 2, and a 2026 first-round pick to bank for a new quarterback next year after selecting Penn State edge Abdul Carter with the No. 2 pick in this draft simulation.
We hate to say it, but Cleveland nailed it in this scenario. If Garrett helps Washington win the NFC East and a Super Bowl, then we'd certainly say Peters did as well.
