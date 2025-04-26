WATCH: Highlights from new Commanders OL Josh Conerly Jr
The Washington Commanders selected Oregon lineman Josh Conerly Jr. with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Conerly was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Ducks and in 2024 was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and first-team all-Big Ten.
Here's what Conerly brings to the Commanders, based on his collegiate playing reel.
READ MORE: Commanders protect Jayden Daniels with first pick in NFL Draft
In 2024, Conerly Jr. started 14 games at left tackle for the Ducks while earning all-Big Ten first-team honors from the league’s coaches and the media.He was the anchor of an Oregon offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's most outstanding offensive line unit
Conerly Jr. played 965 offensive snaps, including 929 at left tackle. He allowed just one sack in 494 opportunities while surrendering just nine total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He also had a team-best 83.6 pass-blocking grade while receiving a 78.3 overall grade and a 72.5 run-blocking grade
The Commanders are hoping that Conerly Jr. can come step in on their struggling line which they have been addressing this offseason aggressively. With star lineman Laremy Tunsil's arrival via trade, Conerly may have time to properly develop and turn into the players Washington wants him to be.
READ MORE: Commanders rival Giants select top pass rusher in NFL Draft
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders rival Cowboys select top guard in NFL Draft
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story