Commanders face possible holdout from $68 million franchise star
The Washington Commanders did plenty throughout the offseason to improve and continue their contention for the Super Bowl in 2025. OTAs are set to get started here in about a week, and then it will be the start of training camp before the regular season starts against the New York Giants on September 7th.
Before we get to that point, players have been getting together for offseason workouts, looking to refine their skills and timing with one another without pads.
However, for Washington, there was a noticeable absence on the field. All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin was not at practice on Wednesday, an oddity considering he had previously been a full participant.
Phase three of offseason workouts, OTAs, is right around the corner, and the absence of McLaurin could be a bit concerning.
There have been no reports of McLaurin showing any signs of injury, so his missing practice likely has something to do with extension talks with the organization since he will be playing on the last year of his three-year contract he signed back in 2022.
The contract McLaurin is currently playing on is his second following his rookie deal, and he will be looking to cash in here on his third after remaining loyal to the franchise during the tough times while still playing at an elite level.
McLaurin earned nearly $23 million per year under this contract, netting a total of $68.3 million following the conclusion of the 2025 season. According to Spotrac, his value has now skyrocketed to $31.1 million due to not only his performance but also the wide receiver market.
The All-Pro has been one staple that the Commanders have been able to rely on since he was drafted out of Ohio State in 2019, consistently putting up numbers no matter who has been throwing him the ball. In 2024, he produced perhaps his best season as a pro, catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns (career high).
The Commanders value Scary Terry and would be wise to retain his services to help maximize the offense with Jayden Daniels at quarterback. Washington has the money to make things work with him, but it will likely come down to certain stipulations within the contract talks that will be the holdup.
One thing's for sure, the franchise needs to squash any potential drama before training camp to have everyone dialed in for the season.
