Agent announces return of Commanders defensive end

The Washington Commanders are bringing back another member of their 2024 roster, agreeing to re-sign defensive end Jalyn Holmes.

David Harrison

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (96) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Defensive end Jalyn Holmes joined the Washington Commanders in-season last year and only appeared on 163 defensive snaps after doing so, but he did enough to justify bringing him back in 2025.

Over the weekend, among the numerous re-signings executed by the Commanders thus far, Holmes and the team agreed to terms on a new contract, according to his agent Blake Baratz.

Because of the new deal, Holmes will get a shot at impressing his Washington coaches and teammates with the benefit of a full offseason program and training camp to help him.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"Congrats to these two dudes. Bringing some juice to a D Line near you. You boys deserve it; Steelers and Commanders got better again today," Baratz said in his social media posting that included the announcement that defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale had agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers. "Congrats Dan and J. Let’s do this."

Holmes started the 2024 NFL season with the New York Jets and played 103 snaps in five games for the team and joined the Commanders after being released by that team.

After coming to Washington, Holmes recorded two sacks in 11 games setting a new career high for sacks in a single season.

He previously spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints along with the Jets.

Holmes just turned 29 this January, played collegiately for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and was originally a 4th-round pick by the Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

