Agent announces return of Commanders defensive end
Defensive end Jalyn Holmes joined the Washington Commanders in-season last year and only appeared on 163 defensive snaps after doing so, but he did enough to justify bringing him back in 2025.
Over the weekend, among the numerous re-signings executed by the Commanders thus far, Holmes and the team agreed to terms on a new contract, according to his agent Blake Baratz.
Because of the new deal, Holmes will get a shot at impressing his Washington coaches and teammates with the benefit of a full offseason program and training camp to help him.
"Congrats to these two dudes. Bringing some juice to a D Line near you. You boys deserve it; Steelers and Commanders got better again today," Baratz said in his social media posting that included the announcement that defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale had agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers. "Congrats Dan and J. Let’s do this."
Holmes started the 2024 NFL season with the New York Jets and played 103 snaps in five games for the team and joined the Commanders after being released by that team.
After coming to Washington, Holmes recorded two sacks in 11 games setting a new career high for sacks in a single season.
He previously spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints along with the Jets.
Holmes just turned 29 this January, played collegiately for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and was originally a 4th-round pick by the Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft.
