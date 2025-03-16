Commanders finalize trade for LT Laremy Tunsil, bring 'experience' to OL
For the second time in his career, left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been traded. This time, he's leaving the Houston Texans, and headed to the Washington Commanders.
Over the weekend, the Commanders and Texans finalized the trade they'd agreed to previously that brings in Tunsil and a 2025 fourth round pick in the NFL Draft, and sends out four picks, including two in this year's selection meeting and two in the next.
In doing so, Washington is taking a clear and important step toward protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels, and also setting up its offense to become the most dangerous in the league after finishing 2024 as the NFL's fifth-best in scoring points per game.
Upon re-signing with the team, quarterback Marcus Mariota was asked what Tunsil might be bringing to the Commanders this year.
"Experience, I think for one, but also just showing how a pro does it. The more that you can surround this young core group with guys that have played at a high level, that work hard, that provide consistency, I think the more that they can see these examples and kind of mold it into their own games," Mariota said. "The more that we can bring guys in like that, whether it's Laremy, whether it's (receiver) Deebo (Samuel), the more that you can bring these guys in that have done it and played at a high level, I think that just raises the level of the young core that we have."
Tunsil will be part of a line that also includes second-year tackle Brandon Coleman who figures to move to the right side with the veteran's arrival. Meanwhile, Samuel–who's trade was also finalized last week–will join a receiver group with second-year talent Luke McCaffrey.
Of course, both groups could also be welcoming new teammates again in April, at the NFL Draft.
While Washington continues its effort to build a longterm successful organization, making these moves helps accelerate the winning, and as Mariota says, will also ensure young players become veterans under the right tutelage.
If Tunsil can deliver on those promises, then the Commanders could get a handful of solid play out of the left tackle personally, and a decade or more of influence to follow after he leaves the organization. Hopefully, doing so with a Super Bowl ring or two in his possession.
READ MORE: Cowboys sign Commanders star pass rusher to $8 million deal in free agency
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders re-sign OL who made history with Jayden Daniels
• Commanders sign former Eagles, Steelers offensive lineman in free agency
• Feeling the 'love' brought RB Jeremy McNichols back to the Commanders
• Former Chicago Bears edge rusher signs $3 million deal with Commanders