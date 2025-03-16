Commanders' returning running back excited to 'build upon' 2024's success
The Washington Commanders knew at the end of last season that things wouldn't be the same this season.
With all of the success the Commanders generated in their first year under head coach Dan Quinn, there was going to be a new feel to the way other NFL teams approached them in the coming year.
However, on top of that, the roster in Washington would also look different, because they always do when the seasons change.
For those who are returning, like running back Jeremy McNichols, coming back to the Commanders means enveloping those new teammates and enabling them to help this roster climb even higher than the last.
"I think it brings a lot of confidence," McNichols said about returning along with the several free agents Washington brought back so far this offseason. "We have something to build upon. We started to build a solid foundation last year, and I think with the guys coming in, the expectations that you have when you come to the Commanders now and the expectations that we have when we go play on Sunday–nobody holds a higher expectation than we hold in this building. So I just think just having something to build on and knowing the playbook and just having familiar faces around throughout the building is a great advantage for us."
Of course, speaking literally the only way to improve upon last year is to make it to the Super Bowl.
Realistically, there's a larger chance the team regresses in that sense, because even a loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs would be deemed a step backward.
Just because the odds say the Commanders won't be able to do that, however, doesn't mean they can't. And McNichols knows he and his teammates are going to take the right approach to reaching whatever level of competitiveness they do this season.
"Anything's possible, but it just starts with just starting all over again and taking one day at a time, and we know the ultimate goal. We know the process that's going to take us to get to where we want to go, so we need to just enjoy it every single day and keep laying those bricks every single day, continue to strive to be better and I think at the end of the day we will get what we want."
