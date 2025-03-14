Feeling the 'love' brought RB Jeremy McNichols back to the Commanders
Running back Jeremy McNichols signed his new deal to return to the Washington Commanders on Thursday, and immediately after sat down with the media to share why he knew he wanted to return no matter how much interest there might have been from other teams in the offseason.
"It was here the whole time," McNichols said. "There (were) a few teams interested - but the Commanders (were) in my heart and this is where I want to be and this is where I want to play football for the future. I love my coaches, love this culture, love my teammates, and I couldn't see myself wearing another jersey."
You could say, McNichols is feeling the love in Washington.
That was a common theme in McNichols' comments, saying he's looking forward this season to coming back and, "compete with a group of guys that just has the same common goal from top down and just loves ball and loves to be here. I think I fit the culture very well here. Just love to play football. Loved the DMV area, loved the fans and love my teammates and my coaches, so it was an easy decision to come back."
Truly fitting in with what general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are putting together means embracing competition. Not just on the playing field against opponents, but on the practice field and even in your own position groups.
Because of that, McNichols isn't coming with any expectations outside of letting his love of playing football shine through his work.
"I just love playing football, so whatever that is, special teams, running back, whatever the case may be to help my teammates win and to go out there and play just hard and play physical every single Sunday. That's what type of player I am," McNichols explained. "It really doesn't matter where I play or how they want to use me or situations, just always be ready to go."
