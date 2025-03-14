Commander Country

Commanders sign former Eagles, Steelers offensive lineman in free agency

The Washington Commanders are signing some depth for their offensive line.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) takes the field against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are making an addition their offensive line, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

"The Commanders are signing offensive lineman Nate Herbig to a one-year deal, per source," Fowler tweeted. "Six-year veteran adds to Washington’s mix at guard. Herbig was hurt last season but is healthy now."

Herbig to the Commanders

The Commanders weren't in dire needs to upgrade their interior offensive line, but Herbig brings some experience with him to Washington's trenches.

Herbig, 26, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford, but he was able to catch on with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played his first three seasons in the league.

Herbig played for the New York Jets in 2022 before two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2023-24. After tearing his rotator cuff last summer, Herbig was placed on injured reserve and didn't play in any games.

Now healthy, Herbig hopes to make the Commanders 53-man roster in 2025.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

