Jayden Daniels drawing Tom Brady comparisons from new Commanders CB

Jonathan Jones says Jayden Daniels gives the Commanders the same winning confidence he once felt with Tom Brady.

Joanne Coley

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jonathan Jones arrived in Foxborough as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Over the next nine years, he became a fixture in the New England Patriots' defense, earning the longest tenure on that side of the ball. After nearly a decade with the franchise that once dominated the AFC East, Jones has decided to move on, recently signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

Jones knows what it takes to win at the highest level, having been part of two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. That experience gives him a unique perspective on the impact of an elite quarterback. According to Jones, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels might have the same aura as Tom Brady.

"It brings a lot of confidence. It brings a confidence to a team, to a defense," the new Washington cornerback said, drawing direct comparisons to his time playing alongside Brady. That's not a name you casually throw around—especially coming from someone who's witnessed cham pionship-caliber leadership firsthand.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Since Daniels' arrival, the rookie quarterback has given a sense of optimism into the franchise. Jones highlighted the ripple effect of a strong quarterback on the entire team, particularly the defense.

"Your goals kind of shift sometimes on defense," Jones explained. "You'll feel like you're trying to win the game, that it has to be on you, and you'll shift to a point—there are certain teams around this league, we were that in New England for a while, Kansas City—where as the defense, your job is like, let me just get the ball back to our offense, to the quarterback, and then if they have the ball on the last drive, we know we'll win that game."

That shift in mindset is exactly what the Commanders have been searching for all these years. The inconsistency at quarterback forced the defense to shoulder the load, often feeling like they had to carry the team. Now, with Daniels at the helm, the defense can focus on its primary task: creating turnovers and getting the ball back to the offense.

Daniels's presence isn't just about his individual talent—it's about the collective belief he inspires. As Jones put it, "It gives a lot of confidence to a defense. When you have a player like that."

Published
Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

