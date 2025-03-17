Jayden Daniels drawing Tom Brady comparisons from new Commanders CB
Jonathan Jones arrived in Foxborough as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Over the next nine years, he became a fixture in the New England Patriots' defense, earning the longest tenure on that side of the ball. After nearly a decade with the franchise that once dominated the AFC East, Jones has decided to move on, recently signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.
Jones knows what it takes to win at the highest level, having been part of two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. That experience gives him a unique perspective on the impact of an elite quarterback. According to Jones, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels might have the same aura as Tom Brady.
"It brings a lot of confidence. It brings a confidence to a team, to a defense," the new Washington cornerback said, drawing direct comparisons to his time playing alongside Brady. That's not a name you casually throw around—especially coming from someone who's witnessed cham pionship-caliber leadership firsthand.
Since Daniels' arrival, the rookie quarterback has given a sense of optimism into the franchise. Jones highlighted the ripple effect of a strong quarterback on the entire team, particularly the defense.
"Your goals kind of shift sometimes on defense," Jones explained. "You'll feel like you're trying to win the game, that it has to be on you, and you'll shift to a point—there are certain teams around this league, we were that in New England for a while, Kansas City—where as the defense, your job is like, let me just get the ball back to our offense, to the quarterback, and then if they have the ball on the last drive, we know we'll win that game."
That shift in mindset is exactly what the Commanders have been searching for all these years. The inconsistency at quarterback forced the defense to shoulder the load, often feeling like they had to carry the team. Now, with Daniels at the helm, the defense can focus on its primary task: creating turnovers and getting the ball back to the offense.
Daniels's presence isn't just about his individual talent—it's about the collective belief he inspires. As Jones put it, "It gives a lot of confidence to a defense. When you have a player like that."
READ MORE: Commanders' returning running back excited to 'build upon' 2024's success
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders finalize trade for LT Laremy Tunsil, bring 'experience' to OL
• Commanders sign former Eagles, Steelers offensive lineman in free agency
• Feeling the 'love' brought RB Jeremy McNichols back to the Commanders
• Former Chicago Bears edge rusher signs $3 million deal with Commanders