Commanders' swing tackle signing $10 million deal with the Browns
Every move the Washington Commanders make has a trickle-down effect that impacts other moves.
In the case of trading for Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, it signals a shift in position for Commanders offensive lineman Brandon Coleman and the possibility of a player like Andrew Wylie being relegated to swing tackle duties.
For Cornelius Lucas, who spent time as the starting left tackle and swing tackle for Washington in 2024, it means finding a new job.
"Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas to the Browns for two years and up to $10 million," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday morning. "Former Commanders tackle heads to the AFC North."
Lucas entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and grew to become a fan and media favorite for his play when called upon, personality, and willingness to do what the team needed him to in order to have success.
In 2024, he and Coleman–the team's third round NFL Draft pick that year–rotated at left tackle for much of the early portion of the season before the younger lineman eventually assumed the duties full-time. Despite the rotation, Lucas never flinched or appeared to let off whenever he got his opportunities to perform.
He spent his first three seasons with the Detroit Lions before spending time with the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears, before landing in Washington.
From there, he spend the last five years with the Commanders, and will now join the Browns in the AFC North along with former Philadelphia Eagles rival quarterback Kenny Pickett.
