Former Cowboys star WR with Dan Quinn ties visiting Commanders
The Washington Commanders are looking to build around Jayden Daniels and garner weapons for him going into the 2025 season. They’ve already made it happen before NFL free agency with trading for former 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
They also brought back one of Daniels’ most reliable targets from the 2024 season with veteran tight end Zach Ertz for a one-year deal allowing the Commanders some time to find their future at that position.
With NFL free agency upon us, there are plenty of options out there to add more, certainly on the offensive side of the ball. With Dyami Brown headed to the Jaguars, Washington is wanting to find talent at the wide receiver position and it seems like that process has already begun.
Former Cowboys star wide receiver with Dan Quinn ties visiting the Commanders
On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared on X that former Cowboys and Raiders wide receiver Michael Gallup would be visiting the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.
Gallup had previously retired from playing in the NFL last season and the Raiders released him from the reserve/retired list last week.
In his six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, he recorded 266 receptions, 3,744 yards, and 21 touchdowns. Gallup previously played under Quinn as he was the defensive coordinator.
Keep a close eye on this visit as this could be a potential depth addition at wide receiver to find more help after Brown’s departure to the Jaguars.
