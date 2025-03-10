Commanders lose starting safety to $18 million deal with Raiders
The Washington Commanders are busy constructing their 2025 roster at the beginning of the NFL's open negotiating period, and part of that process is losing players.
While the Commanders were busy adding defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw from the New York Jets by way of the San Francisco 49ers, it turns out they were also losing another member of that unit.
Among the several moves made during the first day of open negotiating, former Washington safety Jeremy Chinn agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, reported first by NFL.com's Mike Garafolo.
The deal, according to the league site, is worth $16 million over the course of the next two seasons, which comes in as a reasonable deal for the safety who really seemed to grow into his role on the Commanders' defense last season.
In his one season with Washington Chinn finished second on the team in tackles with 117 while notching two sacks, three quarterback hits, and seven tackles for losses.
That tackle total matched his career high, which he recorded in his rookie season in 2020 with the Carolina Panthers.
