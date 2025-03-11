Commanders Trade For OT Laremy Tunsil, Send Four Picks to Texans
The Washington Commanders made a major move to solidify their offensive line, acquiring Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans.
Here’s how the trade details break down, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini:
Commanders Receive:
- T Laremy Tunsil
- 2025 4th-round pick
Texans Receive:
- 2025 3rd-round pick
- 2025 7th-round pick (No. 238, via Denver)
- 2026 2nd-round pick
- 2026 4th-round pick
Washington had two seventh-round picks this year and will send Houston the No. 238 selection, which originally came from Denver.
This is the second major trade Washington has made this offseason. On March 1, the Commanders acquired receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick.
Tunsil brings immediate stability to the offensive line. He's missed just three games over the last three seasons. He will be the fifth-highest-paid tackle in the NFL this season, costing the Commanders $21.35 million against the salary cap in both 2025 and 2026.
With Tunsil anchoring the left side, the Commanders are making it clear they're focused on maximizing Daniels' development and setting him up for long-term success. The addition of a 2025 fourth-round pick from Houston also gives Washington extra flexibility in next year's draft.
This move reflects a win-now mindset from the Commanders front office. By investing in the offensive line, the Commanders prioritize protection for their franchise quarterback and set the tone for the upcoming season.
