Washington Commanders make blockbuster trade with Houston Texans for Pro Bowl OT
The Washington Commanders have made a blockbuster trade to reinforce their offensive line, acquiring five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans.
The Commanders are sending a second-round pick, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick to Houston in exchange for Tunsil and a fourth-round selection, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Washington made this move with the goal of securing elite protection for quarterback Jayden Daniels as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Tunsil has long been regarded as one of the NFL’s premier pass protectors, excelling in his five seasons with Houston. The Commanders struggled on the offensive line last season, and acquiring Tunsil immediately strengthens their unit.
Tunsil remains one of the league’s top pass protectors. According to Pro Football Focus, Tunsil earned an impressive 88.6 pass-blocking grade, ranking 4th among 141 tackles in 2024. His overall grade of 76.5 ranked 23rd, while his run-blocking grade of 73.6 placed 25th.
In 1,026 offensive snaps played (19th among tackles), he allowed just two sacks, ranking 61st, demonstrating his elite ability to keep quarterbacks clean.
Tunsil's ability to anchor the left side should provide Daniels with much-needed stability as he transitions to his 2nd season in the league.
The Commanders are making a clear statement about their commitment to competing immediately, while Washington looks to capitalize on Tunsil’s elite skill set to improve their offense.
As the draft approaches, this deal positions Washington for the future as it aims to contend for another postseason appearance.
