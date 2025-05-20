Commanders players may now compete for Olympic honors
Washington Commanders players could soon don red, white, and blue for more than just their NFL uniforms.
The Commanders, along with every other NFL team, can now see their top athletes compete on the world’s biggest stage.
The league’s owners voted at the Spring League Meeting in Eagan, Minnesota, to allow active NFL players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, according to ESPN Adam Schefter.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed enthusiasm for the decision :
"It's an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport," Goodell expressed. "I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance."
Washington fans could potentially see rising stars like quarterback Jayden Daniels or receiver Terry McLaurin representing the U.S., and other players who come from other countries may do the same for their homelands, as Olympic flag football will feature teams selected by each nation’s Olympic Committee. The competition will include six men’s and six women’s squads, with 10-player rosters and a fast-paced five-on-five format.
"Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics, and we're excited that our members will be able to represent their country on the highest international stage," said NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell, Jr.
The NFL will work closely with the NFL Players Association, the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), and Olympic authorities to create rules for participation. The move reflects the NFL's ongoing efforts to expand globally and grow interest in flag football, which already boasts 20 million participants worldwide.
