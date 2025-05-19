Commanders’ Jayden Daniels surprises fans in new Nike commercial
As Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels made big moves and plays last season, he’s still doing the same in the offseason by teaming up with Nike.
The Commanders quarterback was spotted in Nike’s new campaign, rocking a diamond number 5 chain and showing off the same calm, cool spirit he has on the field.
The campaign says best: “Even when it’s the offseason, Jayden Daniels still knows the play.” Daniels is sporting one of two standout Nike shoes—the Field General and the Air Max Dn8.
After a spectacular rookie season, Daniels is still turning heads. He helped lead the Commanders to a 12-5 record and a trip to the NFC Championship Game, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. His dual-threat ability—strong arm, quick feet, and calm poise—gave fans a reason to believe in Washington again.
Daniels became the first player in NFL history to record over 1,000 passing yards and 250 rushing yards in his first five games. He also became the first rookie—and just the fifth player ever—with four games of 80% completion or better in a season and the sixth rookie to throw five touchdowns in a single game.
Now, with a full NFL season under his belt, all eyes are on him as he gets ready for Year 2.
The upcoming season could prove another breakout season. Now, with more protection added to the line and another target in Deebo Samuel, Daniels is positioned to turn heads again.
Whether it’s game day or the offseason, you can always bet on Daniels to lead with style and purpose.
