Commanders’ Jayden Daniels surprises fans in new Nike commercial

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to lead both on and off the field with his appearance in a new Nike campaign.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
As Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels made big moves and plays last season, he’s still doing the same in the offseason by teaming up with Nike.

The Commanders quarterback was spotted in Nike’s new campaign, rocking a diamond number 5 chain and showing off the same calm, cool spirit he has on the field.

The campaign says best: “Even when it’s the offseason, Jayden Daniels still knows the play.” Daniels is sporting one of two standout Nike shoes—the Field General and the Air Max Dn8.

After a spectacular rookie season, Daniels is still turning heads. He helped lead the Commanders to a 12-5 record and a trip to the NFC Championship Game, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. His dual-threat ability—strong arm, quick feet, and calm poise—gave fans a reason to believe in Washington again.

Daniels became the first player in NFL history to record over 1,000 passing yards and 250 rushing yards in his first five games. He also became the first rookie—and just the fifth player ever—with four games of 80% completion or better in a season and the sixth rookie to throw five touchdowns in a single game.

Jayden Daniels is named Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game after defeating the Detroit Lions 45-31 in the NFL divisional roun
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is named Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game after defeating the Detroit Lions 45-31 in the NFL divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. He is congratulated by rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil, who had two interceptions. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, with a full NFL season under his belt, all eyes are on him as he gets ready for Year 2.

The upcoming season could prove another breakout season. Now, with more protection added to the line and another target in Deebo Samuel, Daniels is positioned to turn heads again.

Whether it’s game day or the offseason, you can always bet on Daniels to lead with style and purpose.

