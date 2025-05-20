Insider makes bold Commanders playoff prediction for 2025 season
The Washington Commanders made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2020 last season and won their first postseason game in 19 years.
This season, they hope to continue making history for all the right reasons.
ESPN insider John Keim predicts the Commanders will be back in the playoffs this season, making history for the franchise.
Commanders projected to make playoffs return
"Washington will win three of its last four games to clinch a playoff spot," Keim wrote.
"It will mark the first time since the 1991-92 seasons that the organization has made the playoffs in consecutive years. The Commanders will beat the Giants and Cowboys and split with the Eagles to follow up a 12-win first season under coach Dan Quinn. These wins will help Washington win double digit games in back-to-back years for the first time since 1989-91."
It won't be easy for the Commanders to accomplish this feat, especially with four NFC East games in as many weeks to close out the season. If the Commanders can go 3-1, it will give them the momentum needed to get into the playoffs feeling hot.
Based on how last season went, nobody will want to face a healthy Commanders team in the playoffs, even if Washington has to play three games on the road to get to the Super Bowl like they did last year.
In the meantime, the Commanders will participate in OTA's later this month to get ready for the season.
