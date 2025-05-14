Commanders' potential trade target being threatened by Bengals?
From the time the Cincinnati Bengals gave permission to defensive end Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade the Washington Commanders have been discussed as a team that may be in the hunt.
However, it has been made clear from both sides of the aisle that the intent is for the Bengals and Hendrickson to stay together, leaving many to look for outside answers as to how the Commanders might address the position this offseason.
With no splash signings or trades made by Washington and no draft picks used on the position, the attachment between this franchise and that situation has continued to linger. As things continue to move south between the Bengals and their star defender, the likelihood that Hendrickson will be traded increases.
In the latest twist, and right on the heels of Hendrickson sending a public statement to ESPN about the lack of communication from Cincinnati, the defensive end met with local media following a recent practice session to continue venting his frustrations publicly, and even communicated that he's been threatened by head coach Zac Taylor if he doesn't show up ready to practice later this offseason, deal or no deal.
In the interview, the player shared that he'd received a text message from Taylor stating he'd be fined if he didn't show up for the team's June minicamp, something that "alludes to the fact that something won't get done in that time frame," Hendrickson said, according to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.
Asked by the reporters on hand if he'd be willing to play this coming season under his current contract, worth up to $21 million and expiring after the year, Hendrickson replied, "No," and gave no further comment or clarification to his stance.
While the original conflict between team and player began over money, the amount of it in total, how much is guaranteed, and how many years Hendrickson would have security for he and his family, the issue has begun to feel personal for him, he says. The text from his head coach only adds to that belief.
“A little bit transpired between me and Zac,” Hendrickson said about the matter. “We’ve tried to keep it as least amount as personal as possible, but at some point in this process, it’s become personal. Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp, or how many ever days it is, that if I don’t show up, I will be fined, alludes to the fact that something won’t get done in that time frame.
“With the lack of communication post-draft made it imminently clear to my party — meaning my wife, my son and my agent, a small group of people — that I had (to) inform that this might not work out. I don’t think it was necessary."
While teams never appreciate players taking to the court of public opinion to try and force resolutions, one way or another the Bengals are going to have to settle the issue with Hendrickson. If they finally go searching for a trade partner, Washington would very likely be one of the first teams called. However, with general manager Adam Peters' reputation for not handing out major contracts himself through two offseasons we're not sure Hendrickson's hang-up is a hurdle the Commanders are willing to clear.
