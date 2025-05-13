Commanders’ Jayden Daniels gets honest take on sophomore slump concern
The Washington Commanders arguably altered the trajectory of the franchise when they selected former LSU star and Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels guided the Commanders to one of their best seasons in decades, leading the team to a 12-5 mark during the regular season before a run to the NFC Championship. After finishing just one game short of a Super Bowl appearance, Washington has tried to make the necessary moves to be in a position to win it all next fall.
So far this offseason, the Commanders have made a pair of trades, bringing in left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans and wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. The pair of veterans should only boost an offense that ranked top-10 in yards and top-5 in scoring last season.
With that being said, Washington will go as far as Daniels takes them. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year turned plenty of heads in year one.
Now, it'll be up to Daniels to avoid a sophomore slump and continue progressing in the right direction. As it stands, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin believes that Daniels "should avoid" a drop-off in 2025.
"Daniels followed Stroud as Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he was even more dynamic, elevating Washington from hopeful rebuild to NFC heavyweight with effortless touch, mobility and crunch-time poise," Benjamin wrote. "It's very possible the Commanders' dependence on aging and/or injury-prone veterans (i.e. Deebo Samuel, Zach Ertz, Laremy Tunsil) could force Daniels to do too much."
"All in all, though, his setup looks deeper than it did in 2024, and it's impossible to ignore the mettle he pairs with his physical gifts. Remember that he wasn't necessarily a high-volume thrower until later in his magical rookie campaign," Benjamin added.
It's worth noting that Daniels should have an improved offensive line and cast of skill players around him. The addition of Tunsil should be big for a unit that allowed 50 sacks last season. Plus, the combination of Terry McLaurin and Samuel is alluring, especially if the latter can bounce back.
Daniels started in all 17 games last season, completing 331/480 passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions while rushing 148 times for 891 yards and six more touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl and set the NFL record for rushing yards by a rookie quarterback.
The 24 year old will be looking for even more when training camp kicks off in a few months.
