What we know about the Commanders' 2025 schedule so far
The Washington Commanders are headed to Spain in 2025, and they'll play a game just five days before Christmas.
Those two facts have been confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon, but if you look at the rest of the information at hand there are a few other notes that apply to the Commanders.
Starting with Week 1, we know that Washington will not play the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys as those two teams are paired to face each other in the season opening contest on Thursday, September 4th.
With Prime Video releasing three games on Monday, we know the Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles on December 20th. However, we also know that the team will not travel to face the Eagles on November 28th since the Chicago Bears will be paying a visit to Lincoln Financial Field that week.
Here is a list of what we know, after about a dozen games were released ahead of the full reveal on Wednesday.
Week 1: Will not play the Cowboys or Eagles
Week 4: Will not play the Minnesota Vikings
Week 5: Unlikely to play the Vikings (likely Minnesota bye week coming off international game)
Week 6: Will not play the Vikings or Denver Broncos
Week 7: Unlikely to play the Broncos (likely Denver bye week coming off international game)
Week 10: Will not play the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, or Eagles
Week 11: at Miami Dolphins (Madrid, Spain on November 16th at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL+)
Week 12: Expected Washington bye week following international game
Week 13: Will not play the Bears or Eagles
Week 16: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Saturday December 20th, time TBA on FOX, FOX Deportes, NFL+)
Week 17: Will not play the Broncos or the Kansas City Chiefs
The Eagles, Vikings, and Broncos are the three 2025 opponents we learn the most about from this list of intel. Though it isn't quite enough information to deduce when the Commanders will face all three.
As a reminder, here are the 2025 opponents awaiting Washington this season.
HOME: Eagles - Cowboys - New York Giants - Bears - Detroit Lions - Broncos - Las Vegas Raiders - Seattle Seahawks
AWAY: Eagles - Cowboys - Giants - Packers - Chiefs - Los Angeles Chargers - Vikings - Dolphins- Falcons
