Commanders long-time rival with Cowboys retires after 11-year career
The Washington Commanders and the rest of the NFL are breathing a sigh of relief after one of the best players in the league announced his retirement.
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin is calling it a career after 11 years in the league with America's Team.
During his time with the Cowboys, Martin made nine Pro Bowls and was First-team All-Pro seven times.
READ MORE: ESPN gives their biggest salary cap question for the Commanders this offseason
Martin bids farewell
Martin struggled with injuries this past season, playing in a career-low 10 games while dealing with a bum ankle.
Martin played Washington 18 times in his career, walking away with a win in 14 of those meetings. He helped build the Cowboys into one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and he will surely be recognized in Canton, Ohio the moment he becomes eligible for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
READ MORE: New Commanders' stadium in Washington D.C. 'will be the anchor' says Mayor Bowser
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders linked to 49ers ‘game changer’ starting linebacker in free agency
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency
• Eagles' star A.J. Brown has interesting words for Commanders' Marshon Lattimore