Commanders long-time rival with Cowboys retires after 11-year career

A Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman is saying goodbye to the Washington Commanders and NFC East after over a decade in the NFL.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) lines up for the snap during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) lines up for the snap during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders and the rest of the NFL are breathing a sigh of relief after one of the best players in the league announced his retirement.

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin is calling it a career after 11 years in the league with America's Team.

During his time with the Cowboys, Martin made nine Pro Bowls and was First-team All-Pro seven times.

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) during training camp
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Martin bids farewell

Martin struggled with injuries this past season, playing in a career-low 10 games while dealing with a bum ankle.

Martin played Washington 18 times in his career, walking away with a win in 14 of those meetings. He helped build the Cowboys into one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and he will surely be recognized in Canton, Ohio the moment he becomes eligible for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites.

