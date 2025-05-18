Commanders continue to receive high marks for offseason moves
The Washington Commanders didn't come out of 2024 simply enjoying what they were able to accomplish in the season.
Instead, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn went back to work looking to make the Commanders even better.
For their efforts, Washington has received high marks all offseason long. Those high marks continued this week, with Sports Illustrated issuing a letter grade of 'A-' to the team for their moves.
Key additions: CB Trey Amos, OT Josh Conerly Jr., WR Michael Gallup, K Matt Gay, CB Jonathan Jones, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Jaylin Lane, WR Deebo Samuel, OT Laremy Tunsil
Key subtractions: DT Jonathan Allen, WR Dyami Brown, S Jeremy Chinn, edge Dante Fowler Jr., CB Benjamin St-Juste
"The Commanders went all in to capitalize on Jayden Daniels’s rookie contract. The organization aided the second-year star quarterback with the trades for Samuel and Tunsil. Washington then continued to bolster the receiving corps and offensive line via the draft, selecting standout tackle Conerly in the first round and dynamic wideout Lane in the fourth round," says SI.
"On the defensive front, the Commanders need cornerstone players, but the veterans, including the signing of Kinlaw, allowed the team to improve the secondary. Amos, the second-round pick, and Jones should help Marshon Lattimore, who had a rough first few months playing in Washington’s shaky secondary after the midseason trade from the New Orleans Saints. This roster has come a long way since coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters were hired in 2024, but Washington won’t be catching the division by surprise in ’25."
The Dallas Cowboys finished with the division's highest offseason grade, receiving a full 'A' grade. Meanwhile, both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles finished with a 'B+' and 'B-' respectively.
