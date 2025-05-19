League executive explains how the Commanders got so many national games
While some teams have no primetime games, the Washington Commanders have been scheduled to play in no fewer than five, one less than the maximum allowed by current NFL scheduling rules.
Of course, if things go to plan, that gives the league one more opportunity to flex the Commanders into a late-season primetime slot for a game that may have NFC East Division, or atleast playoff, implications.
With several fan bases wondering why there isn't a somewhat equitable split of primetime games across the NFL, Washington fans know what it is like to be on the short end of this, and should appreciate the league's answer, via Hans Schroeder, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of NFL Media.
"There's a lot more windows today, so there's a lot of opportunities for teams to get exposure, but teams play their way on," Schroeder responded when asked to explain the difference in primetime and national television exposures accross the league. "I think that's the driving factor. And you look at it, the Commanders had two guaranteed national windows last year. They ended up in a third when we flexed them and Atlanta, I think late in the year. They're in 10 this year, and they played their way on. They've earned it."
In addition to the five primetime games, the Commanders will have exclusive access to the football-watching public in Week 11 when they visit the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain, again in Week 16 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, December 20th, and finally on Christmas Day when they host the Dallas Cowboys.
They also have three 4:25 p.m. ET starts this season, Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Week 7 against the Cowboys, and Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.
From Week 5 to Week 13, in fact, Washington will play eight straight games where they have an exclusive share of the NFL airwaves, or a late afternoon start, ensuring that there's almost no way a football fan of any franchise will not see the burgundy and gold in action in 2025.
It is another clear shift in the way the franchise is viewed these days, and as Schroeder stated, they've earned it.
