Commanders' new quarterback stunned by the welcome received upon arrival
The Washington Commanders do nothing on accident.
When the Commanders players created a brotherhood during the 2024 NFL season, it was by design and intent. And when the team paired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury with quarterback Jayden Daniels, they had the results that came to mind, though the reality may have eclipsed the expectations just a bit.
And when Washington welcomed quarterback Josh Johnson back to the franchise on Friday, it did so with the same intention of making him feel like he was returning, not to a building, but to a home of sorts.
While we're not sure which Too Short song was playing when the Oakland native walked back into the building, we know he and his family appreciated hearing a little taste of home, and that was not something Johnson was expecting.
"The energy was crazy this morning. Totally shocked me and my family. It was very welcome, just very welcoming," Johnson said. "(The building is) still similar, but it's a lot of different nuances going on, and I'm really excited just to be back here and ready to get better."
Johnson has nine career starts in the NFL, and one win. That lone victory came with the Washington Redskins back in 2018 in a Week 15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NBC Sports' JP Finlay dug up old footage of Johnson's reaction to that win.
Things have changed for the Commanders since the last time Johnson wore their colors, and we feel pretty confident he's going to enjoy this ride a bit more than the last.
