Commanders insider expects team to consider a specific type of back in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders could be looking to add someone in the NFL Draft, through trade or selection, that can lead their running game for the next few seasons.
ESPN insider John Keim emphasizes how important of a need running back is for them going into the draft.
Commanders could make more trades
"They could definitely add more playmakers," Keim writes. "Washington would like to find a dynamic running back capable of playing on every down. In the Commanders' past 11 games, including three games in the postseason, their running backs averaged 3.0 yards per carry or less six times. Subpar run blocking didn't help, but they need someone capable of creating more yards on the ground apart from quarterback Jayden Daniels. A speed receiver on the outside opposite Terry McLaurin remains an option, too."
Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler are both free agents after the season, so finding someone who could eventually replace them for 2026, or even 2025, would be ideal.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.
