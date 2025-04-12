Commander Country

Tress Way Credits Commanders' QB and LB for Building Team Brotherhood

Tress Way credits a unique bond between a new QB and veteran LB for setting the tone in the Washington Commanders’ locker room.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders didn’t just build a successful record, they built a brotherhood.

For punter Tress Way, two players stand out when it comes to setting the tone in the locker room: quarterback Jayden Daniels and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Way shared on The John Keim Report podcast just how much the unlikely friendship between the young star and the seasoned vet has impacted the team—sometimes in the most unexpected places.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with linebacker Bobby Wagner
“I used to love listening to Jayden and Bobby Wagner argue over who the best hip-hop guys were in the sauna,” Way said with a laugh. “I couldn’t care less about the argument, but I was like Creed from The Office—I was loving the debate.”

The playful back-and-forth might have been about music, but for Way, it symbolized something deeper. “You look around and you see why guys are close,” he said. “It was things like that—the great minds battling.”

Daniels and Wagner’s friendly banter created a bond that was outside the typicla offense versus defense dynamic. With Daniels leading the offense and Wagner anchoring the defense, their chemistry could’ve easily turned competitive. Instead, it brought the team together.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner
“There was a definite embracing of it by both sides,” Way said. “They get along obviously very well… their relationship really kind of brought a lot of that together.”

And by all appearances, that bond wasn’t accidental—it was the product of three key figures: Daniels, Wagner, and general manager Adam Peters.

“I’m fortunate to get to play with a first-ballot, arguably one of the greatest of all time Hall of Fame linebackers in Bobby Wagner,” Way said. “That dude talks to everybody, gives everybody the time of day. He’s constantly in the weight room, the training room, the cold tub—he’s just a guy’s guy, and then he plays better than just about everybody else.”

Then there’s Daniels—despite being the No. 2 overall pick, there was no ego.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
“He had every excuse to just be a bad dude and act like he’s above everyone,” Way said. “But he talks to everybody, he’s humble, he loves messing around with everyone—and the son of a gun can play some football.”

Way gave Peters his flowers for bringing in players who not only perform but genuinely connect. “For Adam to vet those personalities and bring it together… you had your biggest superstars on both sides of the ball, and they approach life basically the same way—with humility and a whole lot of contentment.”

The Commanders’ resurgence isn’t just about talent—it’s about the culture. And culture gets built in the little moments: in the weight room, in the players’ lounge, and even in the sauna.

With leaders like Jayden Daniels and Bobby Wagner setting the tone—backed by Adam Peters’ vision—Washington didn’t just assemble a roster. They built a brotherhood.

As Tress Way put it: “That’s what made it special.” And if this bond keeps translating into wins, the rest of the league will keep finding out just how special the Washington Commanders really are.

