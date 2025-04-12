Why Commanders could trade up in Round 1 of NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders have the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean that they will make that selection.
The Athletic insider Ben Standig believes there's reason for the Commanders to trade up from that slot.
Commanders trading up in NFL Draft?
"Along with Abdul Carter (Penn State), who will likely go in the top five, Jalon Walker (Georgia), Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M), Mike Green (Marshall), Mykel Williams (Georgia) and Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College) are the others with first-round assessments. There’s enough variance with other notable big boards —NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah slots five pass rushers between 20 and 30 — which suggests a slide into reasonable trade-up range for Washington is possible," Standig writes.
The Commanders only have five picks in the draft, so a trade up is unlikely, but if the right prospect is there, it could make sense for Washington.
If the Commanders see that the pass rushers are sliding down the draft and there are multiple players available at No. 29, that could behoove the team to trade down instead.
