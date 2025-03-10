Commanders' fan favorite and two-time Pro Bowler returning on new one-year deal
Since 2014, no matter what turmoil or drama was surrounding the Washington Commanders there was a calming presence in the locker room and on the field.
Someone who embodies the idea of enjoying your life as best as possible no matter what storms are brewing around you is Commanders' punter Tress Way, and he's become a fan favorite because of it.
Entering the 2025 offseaon without a contract, Washington got a deal done with Way, and the Pro Bowl and All-Pro punter will be back for another year, first reported by NBC Sports' JP Finlay.
"Commanders agreed to one-year deal with Tress Way," Finlay said in a social media posting. "Bringing back the 2x Pro Bowler for a 12th year. Easy decision for a well respected player."
Way entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and didn't immediately catch on with the Commanders.
Since he did, however, he's become a mainstay on the team surviving general manager, coaching, and even head coaching changes. He's also survived two name changes.
Way didn't get much work last year as a punter, punting just 50 times–the second-fewest punts in his career–but got much more work as the team's holder as Washington cycled through nearly 10 different place kickers during the course of the season.
READ MORE: Commanders were only option for free agent LB Bobby Wagner
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders LB Bobby Wagner reacts to cutting Jonathan Allen
• Bobby Wagner comments after signing with Commanders
• Commanders star looking forward to playing with Deebo Samuel
• Commanders trade target Myles Garrett's situation with Browns gets more dramatic