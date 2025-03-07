Commanders trade target Myles Garrett's situation with Browns gets more dramatic
The Washington Commanders are trading for San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and have been reported to have interest in trading for either Cincinnati Bengals edge Trey Hendrickson or Cleveland Browns edge Myles Garrett.
For the Commanders, the bottom line is they want to get better on the edge, now they just have to figure out which deal is best for them.
However, there's a big Browns-sized problem with this proposition because Washington can't even get that franchise to the table to discuss terms. It turns out, neither can Garrett.
According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Garrett reached out to Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam to discuss his situation. Fellow Insider Mike Garafolo added to the report, "that Browns ownership told Garrett that if he wants to discuss his future with the team, he needs to talk with general manager Andrew Berry, not ownership. Haslam didn't want Garrett going around Berry, whom the owner trusts, to attempt to get a deal done."
Nothing like showing leadership by refusing to even have a conversation.
While Haslam's intention is to show his support for his general manager there are many ways to do that, not the least of which is having the meeting with Garrett and voicing that to the player himself. Especially a player who is a surefire Hall of Famer–and one of the few bright spots for a franchise that has never even competed in a Super Bowl let alone win one.
There's nothing wrong with an owner relying on football people to make football decisions, but refusing to even have a cup of coffee with Garrett is woefully misguided and a red flag for any player who might even consider signing with the organization as a free agent.
In fact, any agent not at least advising their clients of the fact that the franchise clearly will not only take a logo-first approach to things, but lacks even common professional courtesy, would not be doing their jobs just as much as Haslam isn't doing his in this scenario.
Instead of taking the opportunity to unite his franchise, Haslam has drawn a clear line that shows his players once and for all there is management and there is everyone else, and if you're everyone else, you're not worth his time.
It's a bold strategy toward trying to convince Garrett his best move is to stay in Cleveland. Not one we would expect to work. And in the meantime, the organization is costing itself potential capital, and one of the best players to ever have the misfortune of wearing its uniform the opportunity to make a decision that benefits both him and the franchise.
All while writing quarterback Deshaun Watson another $46 million check this season, according to Spotrac. We see why Haslam has so much trust in his general manager.
Meanwhile, Washington is expected to be at the table with the Bengals to try and trade for Hendrickson because that team believes the way to get back into playoff contention is to weaken their defense while overpaying a No. 2 receiver in a year where that market is almost oversaturated with talent.
Can't make this stuff up, folks.
