Commanders LB Bobby Wagner reacts to cutting Jonathan Allen
The Washington Commanders gave Jonathan Allen his pink slip after eight seasons with the franchise.
It wasn't an easy decision, and it's one that will also have a massive impact on the locker room.
Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner spoke about the value Allen adds to the team and how much he will be missed.
Wagner praises Allen
"He's somebody, a true professional -- somebody that obviously we respect a lot. I wasn't here all the years, but I know what he's meant to the city and what he's done for this team through the good and the bad years. I'm excited for the opportunity that he gets to continue his career, and I know he's going to continue to do special things."
The Commanders will have the opportunity to look for Allen's replacement in free agency when the legal tampering period starts on Monday before the official start of the new league year on Wednesday.
