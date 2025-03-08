Commanders star looking forward to playing with Deebo Samuel
For years, Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner went to war against Deebo Samuel as rivals in the NFC West.
Now, the two are teammates in the nation's capital after Wagner re-signed with the team on a one-year deal. Wagner is excited to play with Samuel in the 2025 season.
Wagner & Samuel unite
"I think it was amazing," Wagner said.
"We got to play on the other side of the spectrum watching him perform at a high level all those year that we had to go back and forth. Being his teammate, I'm excited. I'm excited to play with him, and it's going to be fun, man. I look forward to what he brings to our team."
With Wagner back on board and Samuel in the fold, the Commanders are off to a great start before free agency officially begins with the tampering period on Monday and official signing window on Wednesday.
