Commanders’ NFC title game rematch called one of 2025’s top revenge games
Competition is at the heart of what makes Washington Commanders fans so excited to see their team compete every week.
If it weren't for competition and the fact that more often than not, there is a winner and a loser, the game of football wouldn't be as fun, and the Commanders wouldn't be as popular.
Of course, winning makes any NFL team more popular, so the fact that Washington did so 14 times in 2024 helps. However, the team did also lose five times, twice to the same team. Getting revenge against the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the top asks from Commanders fans this season, and that is why this rivalry is one of the top 10 revenge games of 2025, according to NFL.com.
READ MORE: Commanders potential trade target not happy at all with Bengals
"This has always been a spirited rivalry, but the stakes were raised last year when the Commanders made a surprise run to the NFC title game behind (quarterback) Jayden Daniels -- only to fall to Philly in a 55-23 laugher," NFL.com says about the matchup. "I’m sure every team in the NFC East still wants to beat Dallas desperately, even with the Cowboys coming off a 7-10 record. But you know Dan Quinn is going to have his team ready for both matchups in this series, especially after Washington's Eagles-esque moves to beef up in the trenches this offseason. And the addition of Deebo Samuel should certainly help. "
Both teams have done their best to re-arm themselves with playmakers and difference makers on both sides of the ball, though the Commanders' focus was certainly more on the offensive side than the defense.
In 2024, Washington produced the fifth-best scoring offense in the NFL and at one point didn't punt or turn the ball over once on 19 consecutive possessions. The idea that the unit could get even better is something no opponent wants to see come to fruition in 2025, even the Super Bowl champion Eagles.
But if general manager Adam Peters and Quinn's efforts can do that, then there's more than a fighter's chance the Commanders will extract some of that revenge they and their fans want so badly.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Jayden Daniels gets honest take on sophomore slump concern
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders potential trade target not happy at all with Bengals
• What we know about the Commanders' 2025 schedule so far
• Commanders continue to bolster offense in 2026 mock draft
• Commanders set for rare international game after nine years